Shepherd dies after moped crashes into NSP left canal in Suryapet

A shepherd died after his moped crashed into the left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) at Mellacheruvu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Representative photo.

Suryapet: A shepherd died after his moped crashed into the left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) at Mellacheruvu in the district on Wednesday.

Bollam Anjaiah, 40, from Kalvalapally of Garidepally mandal was on his way to his native place on the two-wheeler after leaving his herd of sheep near Mellacheruvu for rearing. The local people found his body in the canal and alerted the police. Presently, there is no water release to the canal from NSP.

The police shifted the body to the Huzurnagar area hospital.