Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:32 AM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: In view of the protest demonstration call given by Congress Party at the Enforcement Directorate ( ED) office near Ayakar Bhavan, there could be severe traffic congestion between 11am to 3 pm in the surroundings on Monday.

Accordingly, traffic may be diverted at Khairatabad Junction, Khairatabad Flyover, Chintal Basti, Lakdi-ka-pul, Basheerbagh, Telugu Talli flyover Junction, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, PCR Junction, Liberty Junction, Narayanaguda and Secretariat/BRK Bhavan.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly.