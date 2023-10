| 2 Women Dead After Being Hit By Train In Mathura

They were identified as Pushpa and Shyamwati, residents of Fateha village.

By PTI Published Date - 03:28 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Mathura: Two women, aged 23 and 27 years, died after being hit by a train near the Farah station on the Agra-Delhi railway section in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Local SHO Suresh Chandra said the women were related to each other and their family members cremated the bodies without informing the police.