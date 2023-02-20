20 agricultural labourers injured as autorickshaw overturned in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:38 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: Twenty agricultural labourers were injured when a four wheeler autorickshaw overturned near Vallampatla of Illandakunta mandal on Monday morning.

According to local people, agricultural labourers mostly women from Vallampatla were on their way to Nakkapalli to work agricultural fields. When the vehicle reached the spot, driver lost control over steering and hit a road side tree. The vehicle got overturned, after hitting the tree.

Local people rushed the spot and rescued labourers. Injured people were shifted to Sircilla hospital.