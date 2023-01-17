Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector advises people to utilize Kanti Velugu

Collector Anurag Jayanthi advised the people to utilize the Kanti Velugu programme that will begin in the district

Collector Anurag Jayanthi examing Kanti Velugu dry run programme held in Konaraopet gram panchayat office on t Tuesday

The Collector examined Kanti Velugu dry run programme organised in Konaraopet gram panchayat office on Tuesday. Visiting different counters arranged in the office premises, he enquired about counter-wise details by interacting with the staff.

Anurag Jayanthi said 26 teams would be involved in the programme to be held in the district from January 19 after the launch on Wednesday.

Informing that the camps would be organised in all villages from 9 am to 4 pm, he advised the people to bring Aadhar or ration card and mobile phone number along with them while visiting camps. Details of the people would be uploaded online, he informed.

DMHO Dr Suman Mohan Rao, MPDO Ramakrishna, Tahsildhar Narender, local public representatives and others were present.