200 per cent jump in cybercrime cases in Rachakonda limits

Hyderabad: Just as in the Hyderabad Police limits, cybercrime in the Rachakonda Police limits too saw a surge in the year of Covid-19, registering a rather disturbing 200 percent jump.

According to figures made available here on Monday, there were 704 cases registered in 2020 against the 334 cases registered last year.

The highest number of frauds were social media frauds with 84 cases, following by OLX frauds and other online market place frauds (81), loan frauds (42), job frauds (39) and other cases.

“The increase is attributed to the use of internet by the people widely. Criminals are also now switching over to cybercrime without much effort as they can make huge money,” Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

The police said cybercrime gangs were operating from various parts of the country and whenever cases were reported, the police were visiting different places and nabbing the fraudsters.

“The most important way to prevent cybercrime is public awareness. And we are trying to create awareness by holding camps. People should not disclose confidential information to strangers over phone or give permissions without verifying the genuineness of mobile apps,” he said.

Bhagwat said the police were invoking the PD Act against persons who are regularly involved in cybercrime to serve as a deterrent for other criminals.

The field level officers were also using latest technology to solve cybercrimes including online harassment of women.

Cyber Yodha initiative to train citizens

The Rachakonda Police along with the Rachakonda Cyber Security Council and End Now Foundation are launching a new initiative to train citizens to become Cyber Yodha volunteers to spread awareness on digital hygiene and cyber safety.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said as part of the initiative, the police would train citizens including senior citizens, students and employees on various aspects of cybercrime in a bid to create awareness on cyber security and safety from the perspective of a common man.

“After completion of the training, the volunteer will be given a training certificate and an internship programme certificate. They will be trained at the cybercrime police station also,” he said.

Anil Rachamalla of End Now Foundation said the programme was designed in such a way that the Cyber Yodhas on enrollment would be equipped with the knowledge to create awareness about different cybercrimes and ways the citizens can avoid becoming victims.

“Our effort is to save the public from falling victims to networks organizing cybercrimes,” he said.

