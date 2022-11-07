220 paddy procurement centres to be set up in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Khammam: As many as 220 purchase centres would be set up in Khammam district to procure paddy, informed additional Collector N Madhusudan.

In a statement here on Monday he said that 24 centres were being set up by DCMS, 48 by IKP, 144 by PACS and four by Agriculture Market Committees for paddy procurement in the district. Problems at all levels would be resolved with the paddy collection committee.

Madhusudan told the rice millers to upgrade their mills as suggested by the government. There were 57 rice mills in the district. The mills should be upgraded with sortex and blending machines. 10 mills have been upgraded so far and the remaining 47 mills should be upgraded soon.

He wanted the rice millers to deliver the specified target of custom milling rice (CMR). Paddy was cultivated in about 2.89 lakh acres and 6.66 lakh metric tonnes yield was expected in Vanakalam season in the district.

Agriculture officials informed that 1.66 lakh metric tonnes of cotton yield was expected in the district in this season and 13 procurement centres would be set up in the district to purchase cotton. In Kothagudem district 148 centres would be set up to procure paddy.