23-year-old shepherd drowns in canal in Sircilla

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Rajanna Sircilla: A 23-year-old shepherd drowned in a flood flow canal near old Varadavelli of Boinpalli mandal on Sunday.

Bajjagari Prashanth, a native of Ghambirpur, Dubbaka mandal of Siddipet district, and his father Buchaiah and 20 other shepherds came to Mannem village for sheep grazing.

After crossing the canal, Prashanth got into the water for a swim. Unfortunately, he drowned in the middle while swimming.

On coming to know about the incident, Boinpalli police rushed to the spot and fished out the body, and shifted it to Sircilla hospital for postmortem.

Based on the complaint lodged by Buchaiah, police registered a case and began investigation.

