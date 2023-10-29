Shepherd injured in bear attack in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 AM, Sun - 29 October 23

Representational Image.

Rajanna-Sircilla: A shepherd was injured when he was attacked by a bear in Guntapallicheruvu thanda of Yellareddypet mandal on Saturday evening.

According to villagers, the shepherd, Guguloth Ravi, along with his herd of sheep went to a nearby water body. A bear, which emerged from the nearby forest, attacked Ravi.

Ravi managed to escape and ran into the village, from where family members shifted him to a private hospital in Yellareddypet mandal headquarters.

Villagers were in the grip of fear after knowing about the bear’s attack. The bear had two cubs when it attacked Ravi. Knowing about the incident, forest officials visited the spot and were trying to track the bear’s movements.