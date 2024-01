230 quintals of PDS rice seized in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 06:45 PM

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police seized 230 quintals of PDS rice while it was being illegally transported to Karnataka from Telangana in a lorry at Mamidipally cross road on Thursday. Lorry driver Sayyed Abed Pasha of Karnataka told police that he was shifting rice on the directions of his employer Jardappa.

