Lorry driver held for murder in Mothkur

Mothkur police arrested a lorry driver, on charges of killing a scrap shop owner and robbing Rs 2,100 from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 05:27 PM

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: Mothkur police on Thursday arrested Siripati Kiran, a lorry driver from Mothkur, on charges of killing a scrap shop owner and robbing Rs.2,100 from him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Chandra informed that two teams were formed to crack the murder of Mohammed Kaleemuddin (65), who ran a scrap shop at Mothkur for 25 years. Kaleemuddin was found murdered in his shop on January 15.

The DCP said Kiran had gone to the shop and noticed some money with Kaleemuddin.

After consuming liquor with the money got by selling old items, the accused again went to the scrap shop and hit Kaleemuddin on the head with a rod, killing him on the spot, police said.