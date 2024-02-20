233 trainee constables from erstwhile Khammam to undergo training

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt told Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables who were going for nine-month training to focus on learning every aspect thoroughly so as to perform duties at field level effectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 11:10 PM

Khammam CP Sunil Dutt handed over ID cards and kits to SCTPCs going to training centres.

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt told Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPCs) who were going for nine-month training to focus on learning every aspect thoroughly so as to perform duties at field level effectively.

As many 158 Civil/AR SCTPCs who were selected by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board from Khammam district in previous BRS regime have on Tuesday left for Police Training Centres. The CP handed over identification cards and kits to them. Out of 158 SCTPCS going for training 54 were civil cadet trainee constables and 55 were Armed Reserve trainee constables. There were 33 women civil cadet trainee constables and 16 women Armed Reserve trainee constables. They would be trained in Telangana State Police Academy, PTC Warangal, CTC Cyberabad and 8th Battalion, he informed.

75 SCTPCs from Kothagudem to undergo basic training

Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that 75 SCTPCs selected from the district by the TSLPRB were sent to the basic training. 27 civil trainee constables (men) were sent to the Cyberabad training centre, 18 civil trainee constables (women) were sent to PTC Warangal, 22 Armed Reserve constables (men) to the 1st Battalion, Yusufguda and eight AR trainee constables (women) were sent to TSPA training centre.