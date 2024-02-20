Hacking of Telangana Governor’s ‘X’ handle traced to Mumbai

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 10:22 PM

Hyderabad: The investigation into the hacking of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s ‘X’ handle case has been intensified with the alleged hacker believed to have operated from Mumbai.

Police said the hacking of the Governor’s X account, took place using the Wi-Fi network of a boutique located in Mumbai. The Cybercrime police identified the location of crime and network which was used by the offender.

It is learnt that though the police questioned the manager of the boutique, the details of the hacker could not be established. The police are trying to track down the actual hacker who continues to be absconding.