24-year old commits suicide by consuming pesticide in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Siddipet: A-24-year old youth committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Narayanpur village in Koheda Mandal on Thursday.

The victim was Kanuguri Sai Kumar Reddy of the same village. According to a complaint filed by his father Rajendar Reddy, his son fell in love with a girl. As the father of a girl threatened him with serious consequences, he said that his son took the extreme step.

The Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .