24-year-old techie dies while playing cricket in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 4 March 2024, 09:36 AM
Hyderabad: A 24-year-old techie collapsed and died while playing cricket near Maheshwaram on Saturday evening.

According to police, Kasireddy Sanjay Bhargav from Visakhapatnam district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state, had been working in Hyderabad for six months and was residing in Gowlidoddi near Gachibowli. Bhargav, along with his friends, had gone to KCR stadium at Gattupally for playing cricket.

He fell unconscious and collapsed on the field around 3 pm. His friends rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him while on arrival.

