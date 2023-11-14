25 MCC violation cases booked in Nizamabad district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:58 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Representational Image

Nizamabad: The police have so far registered 25 cases against political parties and individuals for violating Model Code of Conduct in the district.

Giving details of the cases, commissioner of police Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said a case was registered against a political party executive committee member and his eight followers at Rampur Square in Navipet mandal for making provocative speeches. Similarly, cases were registered against 26 people in Bodhan, Nizamabad Town and Armoor for conducting a survey to know the views of voters, he said.

A case was registered against a candidate belonging to a political party in Bodhan Town for campaigning in a mosque during Friday prayers, he said, adding that at Alur Gram Panchayat under Armoor constituency, a case has been registered against persons for obstructing government officials from performing duties.

The Police Commissioner warned that stringent action would be initiated against people and political parties violating Model Code of Conduct.