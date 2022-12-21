260 TSRTC employees diagnosed with acute health issues during mega health camp

A health profile was taken up for about 48,000 employees and of them, about 260 employees were diagnosed with serious health issues.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:13 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Nearly 260 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) were diagnosed with acute health issues that needed immediate treatment, revealed a recent health checkup conducted by the corporation. While most of them were being treated at the RTC hospital, others were referred to private hospitals for better treatment.

In view of providing health security, TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Managing Director VC Sajjanar had recently ordered officials to organise a mega health camp for 50,000 employees across all the depots in the State. A health profile was taken up for about 48,000 employees and of them, about 260 employees were diagnosed with serious health issues.

Though these employees were quite active and attended their duties regularly, doctors have observed they were having critical health problems.

“All these employees were identified of having acute health conditions, but they were not aware until it was diagnosed after the health checkup,” said TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan.

As per data, nearly 225 employees had died in 2021 and most of them had heart related issues. Every year, RTC is losing between 180 to 250 employees due to health issues.

Doctors have segregated the employees into various groups including those with high blood pressure, those not taking any treatment, those who were in critical condition and those whose condition could turn critical.

Officials said of those with acute heart ailments, 70 employees had undergone angiogram and stents were placed for atleast 25 employees until now.

Sources said RTC officials are planning to bring out an exclusive health app for such employees. This will be administered by the regional depot managers, who will be monitoring details whether the employees were taking medication in time or skipping them.