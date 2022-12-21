CM KCR likely to launch new buses soon: TSRTC Chairman

“In the first phase, 300 new buses are joining the TSRTC fleet. Of them, 50 vehicles will be launched by the Chief Minister very soon," he said.

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is expected to soon launch about 50 new buses of a fleet of a 300 buses recently acquired by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan who launched ‘Telangana on Track’, a song on the corporation buses sung by Ram Miriyala, here on Wednesday, said the old buses were being removed in a phased manner and new vehicles would be added over the coming months.

The corporation was currently earning a revenue of Rs.14 crore to Rs.15 crore per day. Of the 93 bus depots across the state, about 40 to 50 were profitable now and efforts were on to develop other depots as well, he said.

The TSRTC Chairman said when he was handed over the responsibility to revive the corporation, he took it as a challenge. “The Chief Minister, who was concerned about the corporation running into loss, encouraged me to take every possible step to make it a profitable company. The State government has also sanctioned huge funds, ” he said adding the corporation has nearly 50,000 employees and about 75 per cent citizens travel in its buses.