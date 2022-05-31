27 posts of doctors notified at Suryapet government medical college

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Government Medical College and General Hospital, Suryapet has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 27 posts of Professors, Associate and Assistant Professors and Tutors from various specialities on contract basis.

The posts include one Professor (Ophthalmology), 11 Associate Professors with one post each in Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine, Community Medicine, Paediatrics, Tuberculosis and Respiratory, Anaesthesiology, and three Associate Professor posts in General Medicine.

A total of six Assistant Professors posts will be filled-up with one each in Biochemistry, Pathology and two each in Forensic Medicine and General Medicine. Nine posts for tutors will also be filled, the notification said.

Eligible candidates have to submit their applications by June 8 and interviews will be held at the office of the Principal, Government Medical College Suryapet on June 14.

The appointment as contract employee will be on temporary basis for a period of one-year or till the vacancies are filled by promotion or regular appointment, whichever is earlier. The contract placement does not confer any right for future government appointment, the notification clarified.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .