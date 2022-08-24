Cyberabad Police gear up for Ganesh festivities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Ravindra on Wednesday held an interdepartmental coordination meeting with the police staff and various government departments and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samiti and discussed various aspects related to the arrangements, management and security of the upcoming Ganesh festival.

“In terms of security, the police are fully prepared. The officials of all the departments should work in coordination to avoid any problems related to the arrangements, management and security for the Ganesh festival,” he said.

In the case of installation of Ganesh idols, all the inspectors were asked to meet the organizers in advance and review the arrangements. GHMC staff and traffic police were asked to ensure arrangements so that children, women and the elderly did not face any problems at ponds where immersion takes place,

Raveendra also urged citizens to not believe rumors on social media.