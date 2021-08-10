28-yr-old man held for rape and cheating in Hyderabad

The suspect Mohd Wasim Ahmed (28) from Osmanbagh in Kamatipura, who works at a private hospital, befriended a 25-year-old woman working as a nurse in the same hospital a year ago

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The south zone police on Monday arrested a man on charges of cheating a woman after promising to marry her.

The suspect Mohd Wasim Ahmed (28) from Osmanbagh in Kamatipura, who works at a private hospital, befriended a 25-year-old woman working as a nurse in the same hospital a year ago.

He promised to marry her and allegedly raped her several times. Recently, when she learnt that she was pregnant and asked him about their marriage, Wasim Ahmed started avoiding her and kept postponing the matter.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a case of rape and cheating was booked and Wasim Ahmed was arrested.

He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.