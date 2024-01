Unidentified woman found hanging near Shivarampally railway station

According to reports, the woman aged about 30 years, was found hanging by local people who alerted the police about it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 10:53 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman was found hanging to a ceiling near Shivarampally railway station on Friday night.

The police suspect the woman might have ended her life. The identity of the woman is bring ascertained.