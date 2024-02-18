Police constable recruitment exam: 14 arrested for cheating

By PTI Published Date - 18 February 2024, 07:01 PM

Representational Image

Lucknow/Ballia/Gonda: Police have arrested 14 people for alleged cheating in the ongoing police constable recruitment examination in Ballia district, officials said on Sunday.

This included 11 members of three gangs, including a forest department and a health department technician, and three men allegedly posing as aspirants in the exam, they said.

Superintendent of Police of Ballia Dev Ranjan Verma said that police have busted three gangs that were allegedly trying to disrupt the ongoing police constable recruitment examination and arrested 14 people.

Among those arrested were Abhay Kumar Srivastava, a lab technician in the health department in Sultanpur district, and Fatehbahadur Rajbhar, a constable in the forest department in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Police have also arrested three persons, who were allegedly appearing for the exams in place of registered candidates.

In Gonda district, police have arrested three persons in connection to the constable recruitment process, including one for posing as a candidate.

Kundan Kumar Chaudhary, a resident of Nalanda district of Bihar, was arrested on Saturday evening with the help of the local police at an examination centre in Nawabganj town, Gonda Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

He was giving the test in place of Tanmay Singh, a resident of Mankapur police station area of the district.

Tanmay and Harendra Kumar, both of whom had applied for the constable recruitment process, were arrested on Sunday, the SP said.

SP said that a deal had been finalised between Chaudhary and the two candidates for Rs 6 lakh. He was giving the exam in place of Tanmay at an examination centre in Nawabganj in the second shift on Saturday and was to take the exam in place of Harendra on Sunday at another centre in Gonda city.

Jaiswal added that a case has been registered against the three in Nawabganj police station.

Over 100 people have been arrested across Uttar Pradesh in the last two days for posing as candidates in the police constable recruitment examination and cheating, officials said on Saturday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Saturday had said that among the 122 arrested in total, 15 were nabbed in Etah, nine each in Mau, Prayagraj and Siddharthanagar, eight in Ghazipur, seven in Azamgarh, six in Gorakhpur, five in Jaunpur, four in Firozabad, three each in Kaushambi and Hathras, two each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, and one each in Ballia, Deoria and Bijnor.

Kumar had also conducted a surprise inspection at two examination centres in the Gomtinagar area of Lucknow. He said more than 48 lakh candidates are taking the examination being held in two shifts on February 17-18.