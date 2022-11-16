Hyderabad: Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) is celebrating its second foundation day today. TS-bPASS is a first-of-its-kind system in the country that offers layout and building application permissions completely online without any hassle.

Congratulations! as TS-bPASS celebrates 2nd foundation day today, we thank all our stakeholders and Telangana State citizens for their support and cooperation. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @DigitalMediaTS @HiHyderabad @Hyderabad1st @CredaiHyderabad #construction #celebrate pic.twitter.com/xP2UezdOiW

Here’s what you need to know about TS-bPASS:

TS-bPASS is a single window clearance system that was launched in September 2020 by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to ensure transparency and speedy approval of layouts in a transparent and time-bound manner. It has put an end to the time-consuming process as the applicant can apply for permission online from anywhere.

Under the single window approval system, application of individuals with building areas of up to 75 square yards and heights up to 7 meters can apply online by paying a registration fee of Rs 1. And residential structures with an area size of 75 square yards to 600 square yards and heights up to 10 meters (G+1 floor) can get instant permission on self-certification mode.

However, for individuals with lands over 600 sq yards, permission will be given within 21 days. If permission is not granted within the specified time period, the system automatically generates permission on the 22nd day. The permission granted can be revoked if facts are misrepresented while applying online.

Applicants can get their queries resolved by dialing 1800-599-2266 or 040-2266-6666 from 10 am to 6 pm on all working days.