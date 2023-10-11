2K run held to celebrate Girl Child Day in Mancherial

Dignitaries release balloons into the air as part of a 2K run held to mark the International Day of Girl Child in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Vanitha Vakku, a Mancherial based voluntary organisation conducted a 2K run to mark Internal Day of the Girl Child here on Wednesday. District principal judge and District Legal Services Authority Secretary Uday Kumar was the chief guest.

Founder president of the organisation Ranga Venu opined that everyone was responsible to ensure protection of girl children and to create a sense of security for coming generations. He said that the day was being observed to erase gender disparity, to resolve challenges of the girls and to ensure empowerment of girls since 2012. He thanked those who extended their cooperation for the success of the event.

Bellampalli Revenue Divisional Officer K Suresh, Vanitha Vakku co-founders Kavita Tallapalli, and Kurma Sunitha and many others were present. Students of various educational institutions took part in the event.