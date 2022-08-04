| 3 From Madhya Pradesh Hang To Death At Bhanur Near Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:44 AM, Thu - 4 August 22

Sangareddy: A woman, her five-year-old daughter, and a man, who is a close relative to the family, were found hanging at a rented house in Bhanur village under BDL-Bhanur Police Station limits of Patanchuer Mandal on Thursday early morning.

The victims have migrated from Madhya Pradesh. They were Rekha (28), Vasudeva (27) and Sonam (2). It appeared, that Rekha and Vasudeva strangulated Sonam to death before hanging themselves.

However, the BDL Bhanur Police have registered a suspicious death case. The bodies were taken to Area Hospital Patancheru for Postmortem. A case was registered. The investigation is on.

