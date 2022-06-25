3 held for circulating fake currency in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Representational Image

Bhupalpally: Mahadevpur police arrested three persons for allegedly circulating the counterfeit currency notes. They also seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 2,98,300 from them. Disclosing the details with the media persons on Saturday, Superintendent of Police SP J Surender Reddy said that the arrested persons wanted to earn easy money and took to circulating the fake notes.

“The arrested are Polu Satish and Elukoochi Suresh of Mahadevpur and Jayanth of Sironcha in Maharashtra,” the SP said. The trio had allegedly gone to Akola city and got Rs three lakh face value fake currency in return of Rs 50,000 original currency from an unknown person. “The accused have even duped the people with Rs 1700 fake notes in Maharashtra, and divided the amount among them. While Satish kept Rs 1.20 lakh fake notes with him, Jayanth got Rs 1.10 lakh fake notes and Suresh got Rs 68,300. They returned to their homes and kept the notes at their respective houses. But they did not dare to circulate the fake notes in Telangana as they were scared of being caught by the police. So they wanted to use them in Maharashtra again,” the SP said.

“When they were going to Maharashtra, the police checked their car at Kudurupally cross road, and found the fake notes in the car on Friday,” Surender Reddy said. The SP has appreciated Mahadevpur CI Kiran, SI N Raja Kumar, and other staff for arresting the persons involved in the fake currency circulation.