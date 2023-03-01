| 3 Ways You Can Chat With People On Whatsapp Without Adding Them To Your Contacts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: Did you know you can chat with people on WhatsApp even if they are not on your phone contacts list? As a part of the many updates the instant messaging app has come up with recently, it is now giving you a provision to chat with just numbers.

If you are someone who constantly uses WhatsApp to pass and receive information, adding a new contact each time might be difficult. And the three ways you can chat without saving contacts are pretty easy to navigate.

Tap on the number

Copy and paste the phone number into any of your WhatsApp chats. Tap on the number till a dialogue box appears. From there, choose the option that says, ‘Chat with’ followed by the number. A chat window with that number will open where you can send and receive text messages.

If you want to text someone who is in the same group as you are but do not want to save their number, you can use the same method mentioned above.

Using web browser

Another easy way to chat with people without saving contact is by using a web browser. Go to any browser and type “wa.me/************”. Here, instead of the stars, type the phone number you want to chat with along with the country code. For example, wa.me/+91999999999.

This will redirect you to chat with that number on the browser. Choose the option that says chat using WhatsApp web.

Third-party apps

This method has been around before the WhatsApp updates, but can still be useful in some scenarios. You can use third-party apps like Click to Chat, Easy Message, and others to directly send messages to a person’s WhatsApp. It will also help you with country codes.

Popular caller-identifying app Truecaller also has the option to send texts to WhatsApp.