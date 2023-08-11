300 beneficiaries get Rs 1 lakh financial aid in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

MLA Diwakar Rao hands over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to a beneficiary in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao said the government was implementing a slew of schemes for welfare of all sections of the society. He along with Collector Santosh Badavath handed over cheques to 300 beneficiaries of Rs 1 lakh aid to craftsmen and artisans of backward communities here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao narrated various schemes meant for welfare of different communities. He cited Dalit Bandhu, distribution of sheep at subsidized rates and Rs 1 lakh aid to craftsmen of the backward communities. He said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was concerned for economic growth of BCs. He added that crop loans worth Rs 19,000 crore were waived off recently.

Santosh advised the beneficiaries to utilise the initiative to achieve financial empowerment. He said that 2,688 beneficiaries were identified in three Assembly constituencies of the district. The beneficiaries would be extended the aid in a phased manner. A special officer was assigned to every mandal to monitor effective implementation of the scheme.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul, BC welfare officer Vinod Kumar, commissioners of Mancherial and Naspur Maruti Prasad, Ramesh and municipal chairpersons P Rajaiah and Esampelli Prabbhakar and officials of many other departments were present.