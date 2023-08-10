Hospital receptionist murdered in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Mancherial: Sharanya, a receptionist of a private hospital was killed by unidentified persons near railway station here on Thursday evening. Her injury ridden body was found near the railway track. She was attacked in a secluded place and death appeared to be instant for her.

The 27-year-old woman married to Md Syed Ziya Ul Huq of Rallapet, who works as a constable in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The couple had a daughter aged nine years.

They, however, had altercations for the last four years. Sharanya and her daughter were staying with her mother for the last three years.

A case of attempt to murder was booked against Huq for assaulting Sharanya in her home four years ago. Investigation is on.