Dalit farmer beaten, abused for farm animal grazing paddy field in Mancherial

A case was registered against accused under SC, ST Atrocities Prevention Act and investigations were taken up, Kotapalli Sub-Inpsector Suresh said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Bapu is being tied to a tree allegeldy by Ramireddy at Shetpalli village in Kotapalli mandal.

Nirmal: A Dalit farmer was abused and beaten after being tied to a tree by another farmer belonging to an upper caste after his farm animals grazed the latter’s paddy field at Shetpalli village in Kotapalli mandal on Thursday. The incident went viral on social media platforms on Friday.

Kotapalli Sub-Inpsector Suresh said that Durgam Bapu of a weaker section was abused and beaten by Suram Ramireddy when his oxen grazed the paddy field of Ramireddy. A case was registered against Ramireddy under SC, ST Atrocities Prevention Act and investigations were taken up.

Bapu recalled that he was dragged out of his house and taken to Ramireddy’s house. He alleged that he was thrashed mercilessly on the way and after being tied to a tree. He charged that Ramireddy abused him using his caste name and scolded locals who prevented him from the act.

Meanwhile, leaders of Dalit rights organisations staged a protest and demanded stern action against Ramireddy for abusing and assaulting Bapu. Users of WhatsApp and Facebook widely shared the photograph of the farmer being tied to the tree. They too wanted stringent action against Ramireddy. They opined that the incident proved that caste discrimination still existed.