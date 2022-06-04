3,000 farmers committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh, says Jana Sena

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:39 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Amaravati: Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Saturday alleged that as many as 3,000 farmers had committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh and the government failed to address their issues. Addressing a meeting at the party office in Mangalagiri chaired by its president and film actor Pawan Kalyan, he said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was not bothered about the farmers even in his own constituency, and announced that the Jana Sena Party would soon take up a Rythu Bharosa yatra in Pulivendula shortly. “We will provide assistance to the 135 bereaved families of the farmers there,” he stated.

The meeting also discussed the law and order situation in the state including the Amalapuram riots and attacks by the ruling party leaders on the opposition. Though Pawan Kalyan tried to meet the Director General of Police, he was not given the permission, Manohar said.