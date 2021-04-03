32 CCTVs to be installed at Ranganayaka Sagar

Police Inspector has said that the installation of CCTV Cameras will be completed by April 20

Siddipet: Ranganayaka Sagar Project, which was built at Chandlapur in Chinnakodur Mandal as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS), will be kept under surveillance as the officials have decided to install 32 CC Cameras on the bund of the project.

Police officials led by Inspector Surendar Reddy and CCTV Cameras vendors visited the project here on Saturday. The Inspector has said that the installation of CCTV Cameras will be completed by April 20.

