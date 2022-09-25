32-year-old man ends life over financial issues in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Financial problems and rising debts drove a 32-year-old man to end his life at Vanasthalipuram here on Saturday night.

According to the police, G Manchar Kumar (32), had invested money in businesses and suffered losses over a period of time. To make the investment, the family members said, Kumar had taken hand loans from several persons which he failed to repay and was distressed for some time.

“The man slipped into depression and might have ended his life over it. A case is registered and investigation going on,” said Vanasthalipuram police.