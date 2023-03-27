Sixth IQAC meeting held at KITS Warangal

Warangal: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal organised its sixth meeting for the academic year 2022-23 on March 24, said Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy in a press note here on Monday.

External member, C&MD, SATRA Group, Mallela Rajagopal, advised the members to work on emerging areas like digital drones, road safety training, and others where the students are having more opportunities towards startups.

CEO, Prathiraj Metal Masters Pvt. Ltd, Chitteti Sridhar Reddy appreciated college for a good number of campus placements. He said that they could be improved through the network of alumni.

Prof. K. Ashoka Reddy said that the main objective of the meeting was to enhance the skills towards research and quality of engineering education. Senior Advocate, Pamulaparthy Sadasiva Rao, Parent of a KITSW student D Ramesh, IQAC coordinator Prof C Venkatesh and other staff attended the meeting.