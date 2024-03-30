36 hours BRS ‘Rythu Nirasana Deeksha’ begins in Peddapalli

BRS leaders participate in 36 hours Rythu Nirasana Diksha in Peddapalli on Saturday.

Hyderabad: A 36-hour ‘Rythu Nirasana Deeksha’ began at the BRS district party office in Peddapalli on Saturday extending support to farmers who are facing trouble to supply water to standing crops.

Senior leaders, party workers and farmers across the district participated in the deeksha held under the leadership of BRS district president and former MLA Korukanti Chander. BRS parliament constituency candidate and former minister, Koppula Eashwar, Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhu, former MLAs Dasari Manohar Reddy, Balka Suman and others took part in the deeksha. Inaugurating the deeksha, Eashwar said that though the standing crops spread in 20 lakh acres across the State had dried up due to lack of water supply, the State government was least bothered about the plight of farmers.

Asking why the government was not taking steps to supply water, he demanded a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre of damaged crop.

He appealed the people to teach a befitting lesson to the State government, which was neglecting the problems of farmers. Stating that he had examined damaged crops by visiting agricultural fields in the district, he said crops in thousands of acres had withered due to lack of water.

To instill confidence among farmers, they were observing the deeksha. At least now, the government should wake up and take steps to protect the interests of farmers by supplying water to crops, he added.