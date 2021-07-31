4 new govt colleges to be set up in erstwhile Rangareddy district

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy thanked CM KCR for sanctioning the colleges

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned setting up of four government degree colleges in the erstwhile Rangareddy district, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said on Friday. One government degree college each will come up in Vikarabad, Pargi, Maheshwaram and Uppal, and classes will commence from academic year 2021-22, she said. The colleges were sanctioned following requests made by the MLAs concerned, she said, adding that these colleges will fulfil aspirations of several students and parents living in these areas. The Education Minister thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the government degree colleges in the erstwhile Rangareddy district.

