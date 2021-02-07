40 fall sick due to food poisoning in Metpally

Pilli Chinna Mallaiah threw a small party to celebrate construction of his house. The guest were served mutton curry and makka gudalu (maize).

Jagityal: At least 40 persons took ill after having dinner at a function in Peddapur of Metpally mandal late on Friday night.

Pilli Chinna Mallaiah threw a small party to celebrate construction of his house. The guest were served mutton curry and makka gudalu (maize). At least 40 of the 60 villagers who participated in the function developed symptoms of food poisoning like diarrhea and vomitings later in the night.

They were admitted to various hospitals on Saturday. While 25 persons were admitted in different hospitals in Metpally and Korutla, 15 were given treatment in their houses by medical staff.

According to villagers and medical staff, makka gudalu was the main reason for food poisoning. Mallaiah soaked the maize on Wednesday night since he had decided to hold the function on Thursday, but later postponed it to Friday. He served the same maize to the people after boiling it.

