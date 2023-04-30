40 passengers injured after coal tipper hits RTC bus in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:42 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Kothagudem: As many as 40 passengers were injured, four of them seriously, when a speeding coal tipper hit a RTC Bus at Anandakhani area in Chunchupally mandal in the district on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the RTC bus belonging to Bhadrachalam depot was going to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh from Bhadrachalam. There were 51 passengers in the bus. The coal tipper coming onto the main road from the Rudrampur coal handling plant hit the bus on its side, making it turn over and land on its left side.

The windshield, windows and other parts of the bus were damaged in the incident. The injured were shifted to the Government District Hospital in Kothagudem for treatment. The Two-Town police booked a case in connection with the incident.