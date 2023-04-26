TSRTC slashes prices of its T-24 tickets for this summer

The newly revised prices of T-24 tickets will come into force from Thursday, senior RTC officials on Wednesday said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: To encourage individuals prefer buses as mode of transport during summer, the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday slashed the cost of its T-24 (travel 24-hours) ticket price from Rs 100 to Rs 90 for general public and Rs 80 for senior citizens.

The newly revised prices of T-24 tickets will come into force from Thursday, senior RTC officials on Wednesday said. While purchasing the T-24 tickets, which enables commuters to travel anywhere within Hyderabad and Secunderabad and for any number of times in any type of bus for 24-hours, senior citizens must produce their Aadhar cards to avail the discount.

Earlier, the cost of the T-24 ticket was Rs 120, which was revised to Rs 100 and now it has been further revised and slashed to Rs 90 for general public, which is less than the cost of a liter of petrol, senior TSRTC officials said.

The RTC has urged women, children, adolescents and senior citizens to make use of the facility and avoid the summer heat by preferring to travel in RTC buses. Apart from T-24 ticket initiative, the RTC recently launched T-6 ticket scheme for Rs 50 that enables individuals to travel in RTC buses from anywhere to anywhere between 10 am and 4 pm.