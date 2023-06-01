Telangana: RMP dies in road accident in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:33 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Peddapalli: A registered medical practitioner (RMP), Jakkula Ramaswamy (45) died in a road accident at Bandampalli of Peddapalli town on Thursday. The incident occurred when he was run-over by a lorry coming from the backside. A resident of Shanthinagar of Peddapalli town, Ramaswamy is working as RMP in Kothapalli of Palakurthi mandal during the last 20 years. As usual, he went to the village and returned back in a two wheeler vehicle after treating a patient.

In a process to overtake an autorickshaw at Bandampalli, Ramaswamy fell on the road. Unfortunately, a lorry coming from the backside run-over by him resulting in instant death of RMP. Knowing about the incident, Basanthnagar police visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Body was shifted to Peddapalli government hospital for postmortem. Ramaswamy was survived by wife and three daughters.