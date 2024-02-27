44 vehicles without number plates seized in Khammam: Traffic ACP

Fines have been imposed on the bike owners driving the vehicles without number plates and registration, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 04:20 PM

Khammam: Traffic ACP Srinivas informed that 44 vehicles without number plates have been seized in the city.

As part of a special drive, vehicle checking was conducted at many intersections in the city on Tuesday. Fines have been imposed on the bike owners driving the vehicles without number plates and registration, he said.

Khammam One-Town police registered a case against the owner of a sports bike whose number plate was tampered with. Bike riders have been putting stickers, plasters and masks on number plates to make the registration numbers not visible to avoid challans for traffic violations.

The bike riders were found to be involved in rash driving on the roads with such number plates. Chain snatchers were committing crimes and trying to escape using the bikes without number plates, Srinivas said.

He said that cases under IPC Sections 420/511 and MV Act were being registered against vehicles with defaced number plates and without number plates. As many as 203 vehicle owners were fined in February and if they repeat the offence cases would be registered.