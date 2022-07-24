4,500 policemen deployed for Bonalu festival in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements were made by the police to ensure Bonalu festival was held peacefully on Sunday. Around 4,500 policemen were deployed by the Hyderabad police to prevent any untoward incident.

Teams of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Rapid Action Force, City Armed Reserve, Quick Reaction Teams, Bomb Detection and Disposal teams, SHE Teams and local civil police were deployed. Police pickets were posted at all sensitive points and religious places and patrolling continued.

Additional CP (law and order) DS Chauhan said the festivities were peaceful and people were in a joyous mood. “Crowds were more as it was after a two year gap that the festival was celebrated in a grand way. Taking this aspect into account we made the security arrangements,” he told media persons.

The security arrangements will continue till ‘Ghatam’ procession is taken out on Monday afternoon and culminates in the evening. The Ghatams from 26 temples will be taken out in a procession led by a caparisoned elephant on Monday and pass through Lal Darwaza, Nagulchinta, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Pathergatti and end at Nayapul.

On Sunday, various government department staff relentlessly worked to see the festivities are not disturbed. Special teams of the TSSPDCL were deployed and additional electricity transformers put up as standby. The HMWS&SB official setup drinking water camps and health camps were also set up at different places by the Health Department.