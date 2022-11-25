46 school desks worth Rs 1.6 lakh donated to govt school in Medchal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Round Table 33 (SRT 33) and Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 donated school desks to ZPHS Jeedimetla in Medchal district here on Thursday.

SRT 33, a part of Round Table India, represented by Chairman Suman Vemuri, Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 Chairperson, Mamta and its Secretary, Bhavana formally handed over the benches to the school headmaster P. Ramakrishna Reddy. The groups contributed 46 dual school desks worth Rs 1.60 lakh, according to a press release.

“The strength of the school before Covid-19 was 400 and now it has gone up to 600. Secunderabad Round Table 33 and Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 have helped us with these benches with financial support from Best Runners in the USA. They are god sent to us,” said Reddy.

Members of the groups said they will always be willing to help develop the infrastructure in government schools.