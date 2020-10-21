4,720 people in flood relief camps in Ranga Reddy

Fifteen houses were completely damaged since October 11 while 396 houses suffered partial damage

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 4,720 people are still in relief camps set up by officials in Ranga Reddy district after the recent floods. A daily flood situation report pertaining to the district said these people were staying in 34 relief camps.

Fifteen houses were completely damaged since October 11 while 396 houses suffered partial damage.

Around 5,703 people were evacuated since October 11 and relief material was disbursed to over 11,543 people. Thirty-two tanks and reservoirs developed breaches while 126 roads and 46 poles were damaged in the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .