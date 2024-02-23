Deputy CM Bhatti orders solar panel installation across state buildings, reservoirs and open spaces

Bhatti, who also holds the Energy Minister portfolio, held a review meeting with the officials of TSREDCO and directed them to identify government buildings, reservoirs and open spaces in the State to set up solar panels and prepare proposals to increase renewable electricity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 07:56 PM

Hyderabad: In a bid to promote renewable sources of energy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramraka Mallu on Friday issued a directive for the installation of solar panels on all government buildings, reservoirs and open spaces in the State.

Bhatti, who also holds the Energy Minister portfolio, held a review meeting with the officials of TSREDCO and directed them to identify government buildings, reservoirs and open spaces in the State to set up solar panels and prepare proposals to increase renewable electricity.

Also Read Bhatti asks Redco officials to encourage use of solar panels in Telangana

Stating that the State has suffered serious losses due to the absence of renewable energy policy in the State for the last five years, he said due to the absence of a special policy, the State had not been able to utilize the funds allocated for the promotion of renewable energy by the Center. “I will soon hold a meeting with the senior officials of the Energy department to draft a renewable energy policy,”he said.

The Energy Minister asked the officials to analyse the reasons for the lack of progress of floating solar power generation units in large and medium reservoirs and speed up the process of making floating solar power generation available in coordination with the officials of the irrigation department.

Steps should be taken for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) introduced by the Central government to provide electricity connection to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), he said. He also inquired about wind power generation potential in the State and the status of the solar rooftop project covering 1521 schools under Mana Uru Mana Badi.