49 Lok Sabha MPs suspended for disrupting House proceedings

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

By PTI Published Date - 01:24 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with suspended Opposition MPs during their protest amid the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

New Delhi: As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended from Parliament. The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari. INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

