5 essential tips to keep infections at bay during menstruation

New Delhi: Menstruation is one of the most important and essential processes of a woman’s body that deserves utmost self-care. Hence, it becomes extremely vital to ensure personal hygiene to avoid infections while one is on their period.

Menstrual cycles make many women suffer from severe pain. The period cramps come with sharp, throbbing, burning sensations in the lower abdomen. These cramps occur due to the contraction of the uterus to shed the endometrium.

Though menstruation is still considered a taboo topic in some parts of the country but one subject that needs to be discussed openly is menstrual hygiene as bacteria can enter the uterus and pelvic cavity through the opening of the cervix, causing various infections.

So, here are some tips that can be helpful in reducing the risk of infection during periods:

Clean tampons

Whether the tampon is a biodegradable or disposable one, ensuring that it is impeccably clean is vital to avoiding infections during menstruation. As tampons are required to be inserted, hence taking extra caution while using it becomes very important. So, make sure to clean up your hands before using one.

Change sanitary pads regularly

Always remember to change your pad every 2-4 hours. If you cannot follow this throughout your periods, at least ensure to do this on the first two days when the flow is heavier. Don’t use the same pad for a long time with less bleeding as doing so can cause infection.

Taking showers

Staying clean and taking showers at least twice daily helps in keeping up your personal hygiene and staying fresh. Further, showering also helps in keeping infections at bay and gets rid of that unpleasant odor down there.

Avoid excessive use of vaginal wash or soap

It’s only sensible to use a small amount of vaginal wash or soap to clean the region as the vagina is supposed to be self-cleaning. Also, the use of vaginal wash can cause an imbalance of vaginal flora.

Proper disposal of pads

It’s very important to properly wrap your sanitary pads or tampons before disposing them off. Doing so helps in preventing diseases and bacterial infections from growing in that region in the future.