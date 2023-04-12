5 mango-based skincare products to try this summer

It is loaded with vitamins A and C as well as minerals like copper, potassium, and magnesium.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:12 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Can we think of anything else except for mangoes in the summer? Of course not! The delicious yellow fruit and its sweet smell catch all our attention every summer. Apart from being one of the tastiest fruits, this king of fruits is also beneficial for the skin. It is loaded with vitamins A and C as well as minerals like copper, potassium, and magnesium.

If you want an incredible, glowing, and healthier-looking skin, you might want to get your hands on these mango-based products and add them to your skincare:

The Body Shop mango yogurt

This rich but super lightweight gel-cream lotion is infused with mango juice and organic almond milk to provide, 48-hour hydration and radiance. Use this mango body yoghurt on damp skin after a shower if you’re struggling with dryness and are looking for a non-greasy body moisturiser!

Sephora’s Mango vitamin mask

This face mask is all you need to treat yourself when you are too stressed or overwhelmed with work. Sephora’s face mask with mango extracts and vitamin B6 works on all skin types and shows results in just five minutes. It helps to nourish and restore dry skin!

Khadi Natural Ayurvedic mango soap

With a natural source of Vitamins A and C, the mango soap will help balance sebum, protect from sun damage, and reduce signs of ageing like wrinkles. The exfoliating qualities of the extract will also help to remove dead skin, dirt, and pollutants. While mango soap is suitable for all skin types, its balancing and moisturising characteristics make it particularly useful for dry or oily skin.

The Face Shop lip care cream

Everyone loves soft and plump lips, and this lip cream is a must for keeping your lips nourished at all times. The lip care cream with mango extracts will remove dead cells from your lips and provide them with the hydration and vitamins they need!

The Beauty Co. mango coffee body scrub

This scrub has the best ingredients for your skin… coffee, and mango. The Beauty Co. provides vitamins and proper hydration to your skin. It contains natural mango extract with coffee to combat cellulite and revitalise skin.