5 reasons why we can’t wait for Netflix’s global fan event ‘Tudum’ on September 24

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

The anticipation to see our favourites back on-screen with some interesting titles is palpable!

Hyderabad: ‘Tudum’ is one of the most-awaited global fan events hosted by Netflix every year. This year Netflix will be dropping trailers to some of the most exciting series and films across a wide spectrum of genres. Netflix India teased the trailer of the India showcase that gives a glimpse of everything that is coming. The anticipation to see our favourites back on-screen with some interesting titles is palpable!

Here are 5 reasons why we’re eagerly waiting for September 24.

Experience the ultimate power comedy duo

Two comedy heavyweights – our very own Dimple aka Prajakta Koli and the comedian Zakir Khan – turn hosts only for Netflix’s Tudum. They will take audiences and fans through the India showcase with exclusive sneak peeks and teasers to shows and films we are all waiting for.

Catch exclusive glimpses of many upcoming series

The excitement is going to be at an all-time high as Tudum India previews the first looks of all the new series that are coming up, ensuring you are hooked to Netflix for the next few months. Series ranging from comedy, horror, romance and much more, Series-ously, the excitement for these titles cannot be contained.

Countdown to an exciting wave of films coming to your screens

The excitement is real as during Tudum, Netflix will unveil exclusive sneak-peeks into the upcoming films that will tick off every single genre on your watch list. Spanning across crime thrillers, dark comedy and action, definitely keep your eyes peeled for more.

Uncover the magic that your favourite creators bring to the screen

Witness the magic of India’s finest filmmakers and creators as Tudum showcases all the upcoming binge-worthy content that is in store by some of the finest creators from the industry straight to your home.

A preview of the diverse list of talent coming to Netflix

With Netflix’s very own Radhika Apte, Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Tripti Dimri and Huma Qureshi coming back to the screen along with new fan favourites like Tabu, Ali Fazal, Dulquer Salman, Yami Gautam, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati asking fans to gear up, we are sure the talent list doesn’t end there.

Check out the trailer:

Block the date this September 24 at 11 am IST and head to the Netflix India YouTube Page to catch all the latest and never-seen-before exclusives of Netflix’s exciting upcoming titles. The event live stream link can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bg00W8-cxWs